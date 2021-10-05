OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for AFDO, Operator, Lab Assistant and Others @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC has released the Mains Exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician on its official website - ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician.

All such candidates who have qualified for mains exam round for these posts can check the OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.in.



According to the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the mains exam for Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician posts on 18 October 2021. Commission will conduct the mains exam through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.

Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for these posts should check the details exam programm available on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the exam timing and reporting time for the posts including Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician as exam for all these posts will be held on the same day i.e. 18 October 2021.

Candidates can download the Admit Card for these posts from 11 October 2021 from the official website. In a bid to download their Admit Card for the mains exam for Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician, candidates will have to provide their login credentials at the link on the official website.

You can check the OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for AFDO, Operator, Lab Assistant and Others





How to Download: OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for AFDO, Operator, Lab Assistant and Others