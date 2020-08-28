OSSC Result 2020 Out for Laboratory Assistant Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

OSSC Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Result for the Laboratory Assistant posts on its official website -ossc.gov.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the OSSC Laboratory Assistant Mains Written Exam can check their result on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the OSSC, the list of Provisionally Shortlisted candidates in the Written Main Examination has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates have been shortlisted on their performance in the Main Examination for the Laboratory Assistant posts. It is noted that OSSC has conducted the Written Main Examination for the Laboratory Assistant posts on 09 February 2020.

Now Provisionally Shortlisted candidates will be called for next Document Verification round. Candidates will have to appear for DV round with original documents/certificates. Commissioon will intimate the details schedule for the Document Verification in due course.

All such candidates appeared in the written mains exam for the Laboratory Assistant posts can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

OSSC Result 2020 for Laboratory Assistant Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Click on link-RESULT OF MAIN WRITTEN EXAM FOR THE POST OF LABORATORY ASSISTANT-2016 available on the homepage.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the OSSC Result 2020 for Laboratory Assistant Posts.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has earlier invited applications for the Laboratory Assistant posts pursuant to Advertisement No. 2152/OSSC dated 23-06.2016 and Addendum/Corrigendum published vide no. 2059/OSSC dated 30/05/2020.