OSSC PET Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 16 for Sub-Inspector Post@ossc.gov.in, Check PET Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the releasing of Admit Card/Schedule on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check latest update here.

Created On: Jan 13, 2022 09:45 IST
OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022

OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the releasing of Admit Card/Schedule for the Physical Standard & Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police. All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Standard & Physical Efficiency Test round can check the PET Schedule/Admit Car update  available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released,Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Physical Standard & Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police on 19 January 2022. 
You can download the OSSC SI PET Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download OSSC SI PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

  1. Go to official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in.
  2. Visit to the What's New Section available on the Home page.
  3. Click on the link ‘Notice Regarding Physical Standard & Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police, Hand writing Bureau, CID, CB-2018. Advertisement No.3754/OSSC dated 31.12.2018’ given on its official website.
  4. You will be redirected to new window where you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth.
  5. Download the save the OSSC SI PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022  for future reference.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Standard & Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police post should note that Commission will release the PET Admit Card on 16 January 2022 on its official website.

 

Direct Link to Download: OSSC SI PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update

 

Candidates can download their Admission letter for Physical Test by clicking on the link provided in the Home page under What's New section of the website "www.ossc.gov.in" from 16 January 2022 onwards. In a bid to download their PET Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their  Application No. & Date of Birth
on the official website. 

Candidates qualifying in the Physical Standard & Physical Efficiency Test shall be allowed to appear the Viva Voce -cum- Psychological Test on 20 January 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Standard & Physical Efficiency Test  will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines including use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of 3 layer mask must be adhered to during examination. 

