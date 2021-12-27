OSSC Skill Test Admit Card 2021 to Release on Dec 30 for Market Intelligence Inspector Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Update

OSSC has released released short notification regarding releasing of Admit Card/ Skill Test schedule for the Post of Market Intelligence Inspector on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check update here.

OSSC MII Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Download : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released released short notification regarding releasing of Admit Card/ Skill Test schedule for the Post of Market Intelligence Inspector-2017 against Advt 4403. Commission will released the Admit Card for the Skill Test for the Market Intelligence Inspector post on 30 December 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for Computer Skill Test round for Market Intelligence Inspector post can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

You can download the OSSC MII Skill Test Admit Card 2021after following the steps given below from the official website.

How to Download OSSC MII Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Admit Card for the Computer skill test for the Post of Market Intelligence Inspector-2017 [Advt 4403/Ossc Dated 27.12.2017] available on the homepage. Provide your login credentials on the link available on the home page. You will get your Admit Card in a new window. Download and save the OSSC MII Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

You can download the OSSC MII Skill Test Admit Card/Skill Test Schedule 2021 Notice Here

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Computer Skill Test for the post of Market Intelligence Inspector on 03 January 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the skill test should note that they will have to report at 10.00 A.M. on the day for the skill test.

Candidates qualified for the Computer Skill Test should note that they can download their Admit Card on 30 December 2021 after visiting the website with the link provided in What's New section of the Home Page of the website of the Commission.

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password (Application No. is the User Id and Date of Birth is the password) to appear Computer Skill Test on the scheduled date & time.

Candidates should note that they will have to follow the guidelines and protocol of COVID-19 including use of sanitizer, social distancing and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during Computer Skill Test. Candidates are also advised to be in regular touch with the website of the Commission for further updates.