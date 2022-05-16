OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 Released for June/July-22 @ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule for JA, Clerk, Librarian and Others

Odisha SSC has released the Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 for the month of June/July-2022 on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022: The OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 for the major exams has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the various posts exams including Junior Assistants, Asst Librarian, Field Assistant, Programmer, Weaving Supervisor, Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Junior Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist and others posts can download the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website of OCCS-ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can check the list of supplementary tentative exam calendar of examination for the month of June and July 2022 available on the official website. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the various mode of examination for these posts including mains/Transcription Test/Viva-voce Test/Basic Computer Skill Test and others.

According to the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 released, Commission will conduct the mains written exam for Weaving Supervisor-2021 on 19 June 2022. The main written exam for the post of Programmer-2021 will be held on 20 June 2022. The Viva-voce test for the post of Assistant Training Officer-2016 will be held from 20 June 2022 onwards.

The main written exam for the post of Field Assistant-2021 will be held on 23 June 2022 whereas the mains exam for Asst Librarian-2021 will be conducted on 28 June 2022. The Transcription test and Basic Computer Skill Test for the post of Junior Clerk, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Typist cum Scribe Assistant-2019 will be conducted on 19 July 2022. The main written exam for the post of Technical Assisstant-2021 will be held on 24 July 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the above major exams conducted under OSSC can download the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Supplementary tentative calendar of Examinations for the month of June & July-2022 available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 Update. Download and save the same for future reference.

However you can download the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022



