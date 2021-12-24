OSSC WEO Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 129 Welfare Extension Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) has released indicative recruitment notice for the 129 Welfare Extension Officer Posts on its official website. Check all detail here.

OSSC WEO Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) has released indicative & provisional recruitment notice for the 129 Welfare Extension Officer Posts under Director (ST), ST& SC Dev., M&BC Welfare Dept., Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Candidates applying for these posts should have Bachelor in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or equivalent examination from any recognized University.

Applying candidates should note that Commission has released the Indicative Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Welfare Extension Officer Posts against Advt. No. IIE-145/2021-4289/OSSC. You are advised to keep in touch with the official website for details advertisement for the same.

Notification Details for OSSC WEO Recruitment 2021-22 Job :

Advt. No. IIE-145/2021-4289/OSSC

Date: 23-12-2021



Vacancy Details for OSSC WEO Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Welfare Extension Officer Post: 129

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC WEO Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Minimum Educational Qualification:

The candidate applying for the post must have passed Bachelor in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or equivalent examination from any recognized University.

The candidate must have passed M.E standard/HSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit for OSSC WEO Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Must not be below 21 years and above 32 years of age as on 01.01.2021 with usual age relaxation as per rules for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, Ex-servicemen, PwD, In-service contractual

employees and for Sevaks & Teachers who are serving under the SC & ST Dev. Deptt., Odisha .

How to Download OSSC WEO Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- www.ossc.gov.in Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page. Click on link- Indicative Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021 under Director (ST), ST& SC Dev., M&BC Welfare Dept., Odisha, Bhubaneswar Advt. No.4289/OSSC Dtd.23.12.2021available on the homepage. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the OSSC WEO Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification for future reference.

