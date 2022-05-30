OSSSC Group C DV Admit Card 2022 (Out) @osssc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the Group C posts on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Download link available here.

OSSSC Group C DV Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the document verification for the post of Group C on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the various Group C Posts including Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, and Excise Constable from 01 June 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification round for OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 can download their admit cards through the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the verification of original documents and validation of Bio-data of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of performance in the written examination for Group C posts will be held from 01 June 2022 in the office of the Collector and District Magistrate of each district as per schedule.

Candidates shortlisted for the document verification round are required to attend the document verification process as per the schedule. Candidates can download the Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including user ID and password on the official website.

You can download the OSSSC Group C DV Admit Card 2022 from the website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSSC Group C DV Admit Card 2022 Check Steps