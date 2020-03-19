OSSSC Junior Clerk Revised Answer Key 2020 Released @osssc.gov.in, Check Download Link

OSSSC Junior Clerk Revised Answer Key 2020: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has uploaded the revised answer key of the written test for the post of Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant. Candidates can download OSSSC Revised Answer Key from official website www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Junior Clerk Revised Answer Key Download Link is available below. Candidates are required to login in the account using their Username/Registration No./Mobile No./Email and Password/OTP.

OSSSC Junior Clerk Revised Answer Key Link



How to Download OSSSC Answer Key for Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant ?

Visit OSSSC official website www.osssc.gov.in Click on ‘Login’ Tab Enter your login details Go to ‘Revised Answer Keys’ in the ‘Applicant Menu’ Download OSSSC Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant Revised Answer Key

OSSSC has also released the Computer Skill Test and Essay & Letter Exam Dates on its official website. As per the official notice, OSSSC Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant Skill Test Admit Card will be released on 25 April 2020 and the test will be held on 10 May 2020. Candidates can download OSSSC Skill Test Notice through the link below.

OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant Skill Test and Essay & Letter Notice

OSSSC Junior Clerk exam was held on 22 December and the answer key for the same was released on 03 March 2020. OSSSC Junior Clerk Exam objections were invited till 11 March 2020.A total of 1747 vacancies are available for Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant on contractual basis under general and special recruitment drive for ST/ SC for Odisha Ministerial Service.