Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSTET Answer Key 2021 Out @bseodisha.ac.in: Download Scoring Key Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDF Here

OSSTET Answer Key 2021 has been released by Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) on official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Check PDF Links and Objection Link.

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 11:35 IST
OSSTET Answer Key 2021
OSSTET Answer Key 2021

OSSTET Answer Key 2021: Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has uploaded the answer Key for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 on its website. Those candidates who have attended OSSTET 2021 can download OSSTET Answer PDF from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Alternatively, OSSTET Answer Key Link is provided in this article for the candidates:

OSSTET Answer Key Download Links:

Paper 1 Scoring Key PDF

Paper 2 Scoring Key PDF

OSSTET Answer Key Objection Link

The candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their representation through online mode on official website or through the link given above.

OSSTET Exam was conducted on 01 September 2021 by the board. Let’s check the steps to download OSSTET Answer Key in this article below:

How to Download OSSTET Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of BSE Odisha - http://bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on the link ‘OSSTET-2021 SCORING KEY CATEGORY-I 2021’ and ‘OSSTET-2021 SCORING KEY CATEGORY-II 2021’ given under ‘Latest Update’ on the homepage.

Download OSSTET Answer Key 2021 PDF.

Check answers.

If you have any objection against any answer, then click on ‘Application Form For Challenge On Answer Keys In OSSTET-2021’.

Login into your account using your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Mobile Number’.

Submit your objection.

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

3 + 0 =
Post

Comments

  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Arjun Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Replys -
    RP Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Pratap 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
Load More