OSSTET Answer Key 2021 Out @bseodisha.ac.in: Download Scoring Key Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDF Here

OSSTET Answer Key 2021 has been released by Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) on official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Check PDF Links and Objection Link.

OSSTET Answer Key 2021: Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has uploaded the answer Key for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 on its website. Those candidates who have attended OSSTET 2021 can download OSSTET Answer PDF from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Alternatively, OSSTET Answer Key Link is provided in this article for the candidates:

OSSTET Answer Key Download Links:



Paper 1 Scoring Key PDF

Paper 2 Scoring Key PDF

OSSTET Answer Key Objection Link

The candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their representation through online mode on official website or through the link given above.

OSSTET Exam was conducted on 01 September 2021 by the board. Let’s check the steps to download OSSTET Answer Key in this article below:

How to Download OSSTET Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of BSE Odisha - http://bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on the link ‘OSSTET-2021 SCORING KEY CATEGORY-I 2021’ and ‘OSSTET-2021 SCORING KEY CATEGORY-II 2021’ given under ‘Latest Update’ on the homepage.

Download OSSTET Answer Key 2021 PDF.

Check answers.

If you have any objection against any answer, then click on ‘Application Form For Challenge On Answer Keys In OSSTET-2021’.

Login into your account using your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Mobile Number’.

Submit your objection.