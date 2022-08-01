Passport Office Jobs 2022: Vacancy Available for PO and DPO Posts

Passport Office Jobs 2022: Passport Office intend to fill the vacant post of Passport Officer (PO) and Deputy Passport Officer (DPO) Posts at various stations. Vacancies are available for the said posts on a deputation basis across the country including in Madurai, Amritsar, Bareilly, Jalandhar, Jammu, Nagpur, Panaji, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Pune.

Those who are interested to apply for Passport Officer Posts be on an analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department or with 5 years of service and possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute with 9 years of experience. For Deputy PO Posts, the analogous posts and qualifications are the same as PO Posts. However, only 5 years of experience is required.

Selected persons will be paid Rs.78800-209200 for the Passport Officer Posts and Rs.67700-208700 for Assistant Passport Officer Posts.

As per the Passport Office Notification, all ministries/departments of the Government of India are requested to circulate the posts amongst the officers of the Central Government and forward the application of eligible and interested officers, along with attested copies of APARs of the last five years attested by Under Secretary or above level officer and certificates to the effect that they are clear from Vigilance angle, Integrity Certificate and Major/Minor Penalty of last 10 years to the undersigned within 30 days from the date of issuance this circular.