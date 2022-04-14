Patna High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2022 (Released) @patnahighcourt.gov.in, Check Download Link

Patna High Court has released the Admit Card for the Stenographer Recruitment Examination on its official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in. Check download link here.

Patna High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2022 : Patna High Court has released the Admit Card for the Stenographer Recruitment Examination on its official website. Patna High Court is set to conduct the Computer based online written test with additional test for the Stenographer Recruitment Examination against Advertisement No. PHC/01/2022 on 30 April 2022 (Saturday).

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Stenographer Recruitment Examination can download their Admit Card from the official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Patna High Court will conduct the Computer based online written test comprising English shorthand-computer typing test, Multiple Choice Question based Objective Test and English computer typing test for the Stenographer Recruitment Examination on 30 April 2022.

Candidates applies successfully for the Stenographer posts should note that Patna High Court will conduct the exam in three shifts at various examination centres situated in Patna only.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password on the link available on the official website.

You can download the Patna High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Patna High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website.i.e.patnahighcourt.gov.in. Click on the link Download Admit Card for Stenographer Recruitment Examination - 2022 News flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page where you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number, Date of Birth . Download Admit Card and save the same for future reference.

Read More...

Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update