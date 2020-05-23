PCMC Recruitment 2020: 360 Vacancies for Asha Volunteer Posts

PCMC Recruitment 2020: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Integrated Health and Family Welfare Society, National Health Mission has invited applications online applications for recruitment of ASHA Volunteer. Eligible candidates can attend interview on 29 May 2020, 30 May 2020, 01 June 2020 and 02 June 2020 at concerned zone.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Asha Volunteer Important Dates:

Interview Date: 29 May 2020, 30 May 2020, 01 June 2020 and 02 June 2020

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Asha Volunteer Vacancy Details

Asha Volunteer - 360 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Asha Volunteer Job

Educational Qualification:

At least 8 (eighth) Class Passed

Married women

Certificate of experience is required in case of experience

Age Limit:

Miniumum Age Limit - 25 Years

Maximum Age Limit - 45 Years

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Asha Volunteer Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Asha Volunteer Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format (given in the official notification and attend interview on scheduled date and time.

