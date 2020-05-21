Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Recruitment 2020: 282 Vacancies for Jr Resident Posts

Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Recruitment 2020: The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Junior Resident (Non-PG) MBBS purely on Adhoc basis in its various Departments in view of outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit their application from 25 May 2020 to 31 May 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 25 May 2020

Last Date for submitting application - 31 May 2020

Safdarjung Hospital and VMMC Vacancy Details

Junior Resident (NON PG) MBBS – 282 Posts

Salary:

Level 10 of pay Matrix @ Rs. 56100+NPA plus other allowances as Admissible under the rules in central Govt. of India.

Eligibility Criteria for Safdarjung Hospital Jr Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBBS Degree from a Recognized University & must be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC)

Candidates must have completed their Internship on or after 01.07.2016.

Those who have already done one year (Non-PG) Junior Residency in any Govt. Hospital will not be considered and need not apply.

Safdarjung Hospital Jr Resident Selection Process

The selection will be made through Interview. Interview will be done through video Conferencing due to COVID -19 Pandemic

How to Apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Jr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format along with necessary documents (self attested copies of Permanent Registration Certificate from Delhi Medical Council , Internship Completion Certificate, one passport size photograph) by e-mail at ao.academic @vmmcsjh.nic.in or or through high speed post from 25 May 2020 to 31 May 2020. DMC (Original) Registration is mandatory attached with application.

Safdarjung Hospital Jr Resident Notification PDF