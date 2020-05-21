KSP Constable Recruitment 2020 for 4000+ Police Constable (Armed and Civil) Posts: Apply Online for Karnataka Police Recruitment @rec20.ksp-online.in

KSP Constable Recruitment 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Armed Police Constable and Civil Police Constable. A total of 4014 vacancies are available out of which 2007 vacancies are for Civil Police Constable (Men and Women), 1005 for Armed Police Constable (Men-Kalyan Karnatka), 558 for Police Constable (Civil- Men and Women) and 444 for Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR -Men).

KSP Constable Application has been started on 20 May 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment on official website rec20.ksp-online.in. The last date of submitting application is 22 June 2020. However, the last date of fee submission is 25 June 2020.

KSP Constable Online Application Link is also given below. Candidates can apply for KSP Recruitment 2020 for Constable Posts through the prescribed link. Before applying for the posts, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the required educational qualification.

KSP Constable Important Dates

Starting Date of KSP Constable Online Application - 20 May 2020

Last Date for Submitting KSP Constable Online Application - 22 June 2020

Last Date of Application Fee Submission - 25 June 2020

KSP Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4014 Posts

Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR) (Kalyana-Karnakata) Recruitment-2019-20 ( Only Men) - 444 Posts

HK - 368 Posts

Non HK - 76 Posts

Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR)-2020 - 1005 Posts

Men HK - 1005 Posts

Police Constable (Civil)(Men & Women) (Kalyana-Karnakata) Recruitment 2019-20 - 558 Posts

Male HK - 313 Posts

Female HK - 104 Posts

Male Non HK - 101 Posts

Women Non HK - 40 Posts

Civil Police Constable ( Men & Women) 2020 - 2007 Posts

Male Non HK - 1510 Posts

Women Non HK - 497 Posts

KSP Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Armed Police Constable - SSLC- CBSE, SSLC-ICSE, SSLC-SSC, SSLC- STATE BOARD, SSLC- EQUIVALENT,SSLC-KOS,SSLC- NIOS (National Institute of Open School)

Civil Police Constable - PUC, 12th STD ( 12th Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or equivalent

Age Limit:

Armed Police Constable

GM - 18 to 25 Years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 18 to 27 Years

Tribal - 18 to 30 Years

Civil Police Constable

GM - 19 to 25 Years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 19 to 27 Years

Tribal - 19 to 30 Years

KSP Constable Selection Process

The selection for Karnataka Police Constable will be done on the basis of Written Test and Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Endurance Test

How to Apply for KSP Constable Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment through online mode on rec20.ksp-online.in on or before 22 June 2020.

KSP Constable Application Fee:

GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) - Rs. 250

SC,ST,CAT-01 & TRIBAL - Rs. 100

KSP Armed Police Constable Notification PDF (Kalyana- Karnataka)

KSP Armed Police Constable Online Application Link



KSP Armed Police Constable Notification PDF

KSP Armed Police Constable Online Application Link



KSP Police Constable (Civil) Notification PDF (Kalyana - Karnataka)

KSP Police Constable (Civil) Online Application Link

KSP Police Civil Constable Notification PDF

KSP Police Civil Constable Online Application Link

Karnataka Police has also published the recruitment notification for the post of Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) & Bandsmen. The Candidates can check the details below:

KSP SPRC and Bandsmen Recruitment 2020