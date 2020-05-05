KSP Recruitment 2020 for 2672 Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) & Bandsmen Posts, Apply for KSRP (Karnataka Police) @ksp.gov.in

KSP Recruitment 2020: Karantaka State Police (KSP) is going to recruit Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and Bandsmen Posts. It is a golden opportunity to join Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) as huge number of vacancies are notified. A total of 2672 vacancies are available out of which 2420 are for KSP Constable Post (SRPC) and remaining 252 for KSP Bandsmen Post.

Candidates, who are interested to apply for Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2020, can apply for the posts through online mode. KSP Online Application will start from 18 May 2020 (Monday). The last date for submitting KSRP Constable Application is 15 June 2020. Karnataka Police Constable Application will be available at the official website of KSP i.e. ksp.gov.in.

A short recruitment notification has been published in both English and Kannada Language, by the Karnataka Police, on its official website. KSP Constable detailed notification is also expected to release on 18 May 2020 on KSRP website. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, application process, pay scale etc. once the notification is released.

KSP Constable Short Notification PDF

KSP Constable Detailed Notification PDF - to release soon

KSP Constable Online Application - to start on 18 May 2020

KSP Official Website

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and Bandsmen Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 May 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 15 June 2020

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and Bandsmen Vacancy Details

Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) - 2420 Posts

Bandsmen - 252 Posts

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and Bandsmen Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

SSLC

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and Bandsmen Selection Process

The selection process for Karnataka Police is consists of following rounds:

Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Endurance Test

Written Test (Computer Based test/ Pen and Paper Based)

How to Apply for KSP Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and Bandsmen

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police SPRC and Karnataka Police Bandsmen Posts through online mode. The online application will be available on ksp.gov.in from 18 May till 15 June 2020.