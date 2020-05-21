Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 1300+ Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika is conducting Walk-in-Interview for various posts such as Nurse, ANM, Data Entry Operator, Intensivist, Junior Resident, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Health Inspector, Sister Incharge, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, Assistant Laboratory Technician, ECG Operator, Aaya and Ward Boy for COVID -19 Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and attend walk-in-interview on 22 May, 26 May, 27 May, 28 May, 29 May and 30 May 2020.

Important Dates

Intensivist, Junior Resident, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer Interview Date - 22 May

GNM and ANM - 26 May

Sister Incharge, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician Interview Date - 27 May 2020

Ward Boy Interview Date- 28 May 2020

Health Inspector, Assistant Laboratory Technician, Data Entry Operator Interview Date - 29 May 2020

ECG Operator, Aaya Interview Date - 30 May 2020

Thane Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1375

Intensivist - 04

Junior Resident - 10

Medical Officer - 226

Ayush Medical Officer - 100

Health Inspector - 50

Sister Incharge - 150

Nurse - 195

ANM - 110

Pharmacist- 29

Lab Technician - 69

Assistant Lab Technician - 50

ECG Operator - 30

Aaya - 106

Wardboy - 200

Data Entry Operator - 46

Salary:

MD (Medicine) - Rs.200000

Junior Resident - Rs.45000

Medical Officer - Rs.60000

AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs.40000

Health Inspector - Rs.22500

Sister Incharge - Rs.35000

Nurse - Rs.30000

ANM- Rs.25000

Pharmacist Rs.22500

Lab Technician - Rs.20000

Assistant Lab Technician - Rs.28000

ECG Operator - Rs.22500

Aaya - Rs.20000

Wardboy- Rs.20000

Data Entry Operator- Rs.20000

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Intensivist - MD Medicine

Junior Resident - MBBS

Medical Officer- MBBS with 3 years of experience

Ayush Medical Officer - BAMS with 3 years of experience

Nurse - 12th passed and GNM

ANM - 12th passed and ANM

Assistant Lab Technician - DMLT

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Thane Municipal Jobs 2020 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview at "Thane Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra" on scheduled date and time.

Thane Municipal Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF