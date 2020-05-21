Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 1300+ Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika is conducting Walk-in-Interview for various posts such as Nurse, ANM, Data Entry Operator, Intensivist, Junior Resident, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Health Inspector, Sister Incharge, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, Assistant Laboratory Technician, ECG Operator, Aaya and Ward Boy for COVID -19 Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and attend walk-in-interview on 22 May, 26 May, 27 May, 28 May, 29 May and 30 May 2020.
Important Dates
- Intensivist, Junior Resident, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer Interview Date - 22 May
- GNM and ANM - 26 May
- Sister Incharge, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician Interview Date - 27 May 2020
- Ward Boy Interview Date- 28 May 2020
- Health Inspector, Assistant Laboratory Technician, Data Entry Operator Interview Date - 29 May 2020
- ECG Operator, Aaya Interview Date - 30 May 2020
Thane Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1375
- Intensivist - 04
- Junior Resident - 10
- Medical Officer - 226
- Ayush Medical Officer - 100
- Health Inspector - 50
- Sister Incharge - 150
- Nurse - 195
- ANM - 110
- Pharmacist- 29
- Lab Technician - 69
- Assistant Lab Technician - 50
- ECG Operator - 30
- Aaya - 106
- Wardboy - 200
- Data Entry Operator - 46
Salary:
- MD (Medicine) - Rs.200000
- Junior Resident - Rs.45000
- Medical Officer - Rs.60000
- AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs.40000
- Health Inspector - Rs.22500
- Sister Incharge - Rs.35000
- Nurse - Rs.30000
- ANM- Rs.25000
- Pharmacist Rs.22500
- Lab Technician - Rs.20000
- Assistant Lab Technician - Rs.28000
- ECG Operator - Rs.22500
- Aaya - Rs.20000
- Wardboy- Rs.20000
- Data Entry Operator- Rs.20000
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Intensivist - MD Medicine
- Junior Resident - MBBS
- Medical Officer- MBBS with 3 years of experience
- Ayush Medical Officer - BAMS with 3 years of experience
- Nurse - 12th passed and GNM
- ANM - 12th passed and ANM
- Assistant Lab Technician - DMLT
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Thane Municipal Jobs 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview at "Thane Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra" on scheduled date and time.