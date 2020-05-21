Study at Home
Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 1300+ Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika is conducting Walk-in-Interview for Nurse, ANM, Data Entry Operator and Other Posts.

May 21, 2020 10:01 IST
Thanme Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika is conducting Walk-in-Interview for various posts such as Nurse, ANM, Data Entry Operator, Intensivist, Junior Resident, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Health Inspector, Sister Incharge, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, Assistant Laboratory Technician, ECG Operator, Aaya and Ward Boy for COVID -19 Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and attend walk-in-interview on 22 May, 26 May, 27 May, 28 May, 29 May and 30 May 2020.

Important Dates

  • Intensivist, Junior Resident, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer Interview Date - 22 May
  • GNM and ANM - 26 May
  • Sister Incharge, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician Interview Date - 27 May 2020
  • Ward Boy Interview Date- 28 May 2020 
  • Health Inspector, Assistant Laboratory Technician, Data Entry Operator Interview Date - 29 May 2020
  • ECG Operator, Aaya Interview Date - 30 May 2020

Thane Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1375

  • Intensivist - 04
  • Junior Resident - 10
  • Medical Officer - 226
  • Ayush Medical Officer - 100
  • Health Inspector - 50
  • Sister Incharge - 150
  • Nurse - 195
  • ANM - 110
  • Pharmacist- 29
  • Lab Technician - 69
  • Assistant Lab Technician - 50
  • ECG Operator - 30
  • Aaya - 106
  • Wardboy - 200
  • Data Entry Operator - 46

Salary:

  • MD (Medicine) - Rs.200000
  • Junior Resident - Rs.45000
  • Medical Officer - Rs.60000
  • AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs.40000
  • Health Inspector - Rs.22500
  • Sister Incharge - Rs.35000
  • Nurse - Rs.30000
  • ANM- Rs.25000
  • Pharmacist Rs.22500
  • Lab Technician - Rs.20000
  • Assistant Lab Technician - Rs.28000
  • ECG Operator - Rs.22500
  • Aaya - Rs.20000
  • Wardboy- Rs.20000
  • Data Entry Operator- Rs.20000

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Intensivist - MD Medicine
  • Junior Resident - MBBS
  • Medical Officer- MBBS with 3 years of experience
  • Ayush Medical Officer  - BAMS with 3 years of experience
  • Nurse - 12th passed and GNM
  • ANM - 12th passed and ANM
  • Assistant Lab Technician - DMLT

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Thane Municipal Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview at "Thane Municipal Corporation,  Maharashtra" on scheduled date and time.

Thane Municipal Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF

