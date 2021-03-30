PGCIL Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Apply Online for Powergrid Executive Trainee (ET) Posts @powergridindia.com, Download Notification

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Executive Trainee (ET) ] Posts through GATE 2021. Eligible and interested can apply for PGCIL GATE Recruitment on or before 15 April 2021 on PGCIL website - powergridindia.com.

The selection will be done on the basis of GATE Score 2021 for Civil, Electronic and Electrical streams under 26 th batch in POWERGRID .

PGCIL GATE Notification Download

PGCIL GATE Online Application Link for ET Posts

PGCIL GATE 2021 Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application to PGCIL - 15 April 2021

PGCIL GATE 2021 Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee

ET (Electrical) - 20 Posts ET (Electronics) - 10 Posts ET (Civil) - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL GATE ET Posts

ELECTRICAL -Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical) with minimum 70% or Equivalent CGPA

ELECTRONICS - Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Electrical Communication / Telecommunication Engg with minimum 70% or Equivalent CGPA CIVIL - Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Civil Engineering with minimum 70% or Equivalent CGPA Valid GATE 2021 Score Final Year / Semester students who expect their results by 14 August 2021 are also eligible, provided they have obtained 70% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters/years up to pre-final examination

Selection Procedure for PGCIL GATE ET Posts

The Selection Process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021 (85%), Group Discussion (3%) & Personal Interview (12%).

If the candidate is called for GD and interview, her/ his identity would be verified with GATE 2021 admit card and Original GATE 2021 score card. Therefore, candidates are requested to retain their GATE 2021 admit card and score card with them.

How to Apply for the PGCIL GATE Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates are required register themselves online at POWERGRID website www.powergridindia.com with details of their GATE 2021 registration number and other required information.

Application Fee for PGCIL GATE 2021 Jobs:

Rs. 500/-