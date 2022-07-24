PGDAV College DU Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Assistant, Librarian and Others @pgdavevecollege.in

PGDAV has invited online application for the Non-Teaching posts on its official website. Check PGDAV recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification: PGDAV College, DU has published a notification in the Employment News (23 July- 29 July 2022) for various Non-Teaching posts including Librarian ,Assistant,Junior Assistant,Library Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 10 August 2022.

Notification Details PGDAV College DU Job 2022 :

Advt. No. PGDAVE/NT/2022/01

Important Dates PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 August 2022

Vacancy Details PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification:

Administrative Officer-01

Librarian-01

Senior Personal Assistant-01

Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer)-01

Semi Professional Assistant (Library)-01

Assistant -03

Junior Assistant-03

Library Assistant-01

Library Attendant-04

Computer Laboratory Attendant-01

Eligibility Criteria PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Administrative Officer-Good academic record with Masters’ degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale.

Librarian-a) A Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library.

b) Qualified in the National Level Test conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC.

Senior Personal Assistant-1. A Bachelor Degree from a recognized University.

2. At least 03 years of experience working as Private Secretary/ Personal Assistant/ Stenographer/ Executive Assistant/ Executive Secretary in a Government Department/ Universities/ Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs/ Educational Institution recognized bythe Government.

3. Skill test norms

(a) Dictation: 10 minutes at an average speed of 100w.p.m.

(b) Transcription: 40 minutes (English) or 55 minutes (Hindi) on computer.

(c) Computer proficiency

Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer)-B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/Electronics/ Electrical/ Electronics &Communications OR

M.Sc. (Computer Science) or MCA, with 01 year experience in programming and Database management or Network administration in a research/ Educational institute or commercial/service industry establishment of repute.

Semi Professional Assistant (Library)-Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce or any otherdiscipline OR any other higher qualification.

2. B. Lib. Sc./B.L.I. Sc.

3. Course in computer application at Graduate or PGlevel or 6 months. Computer course from a

recognized/registered institution.

Assistant -A Graduate from a recognized University in anydiscipline with good working knowledge of computers.

Junior Assistant-1. A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board /

University / Institution.

2. Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Library Assistant-Passed Sr. Secondary or equivalent examination conducted by State Board of Education/University/Govt.

recognized institutions.

2. Certificate in Library Science/Library and Information Science from a recognized institution;

3. Computer Course at Sr. Secondary Level or Basic Course in Computer Science/Word Processing from a recognized/registered Institution.

Library Attendant-1. Passed 10th or equivalent examination from any State Education Board or Government recognized

Institution.

2. Certificate in Library Science/Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution.

Computer Laboratory Attendant-Should have passed Matriculation (10th) or an equivalent examination with science subjects from recognized board.

How to Apply PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the link available on the official website on or before 10 August 2022.