PGIMER Admit Card 2022 for Pharmacist and Steno Released @pgimer.edu.in: Check Download Link

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research released PGIMER Admit Card 2022 on pgimer.edu.in. Check the Download Link From Here.

PGIMER Admit Card 2022 for Pharmacist and Steno: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh issued the admit cards of the exam for the posts of Pharmacist Grade 2 and Stenographer on its website. The exam will be conducted through online mode on 26 November 2022 (Saturday) in the morning shifts in 8 cities including Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh/Mohali, Ambala, Varanasi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

You can download PGIMER Pharmacist Admit Card and PGIMER Steno Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission i.e.pgimer.edu.in. PGIMER Pharmacist Admit Card Link is also given below.

PGIMER Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can check the roll number, exam venue, timings of examination, time for entry in the test centre and other terms and conditions to be followed by the candidates during the said examination on their admit cards.

How to Download PGIMER Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the PGIMER - pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Click here to download Admit Card’ given under ‘ADMIT CARD for the posts of Pharmacist grade II and Stenographer to be held on 26.11.2022’

Step 3: Provide your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download PGIMER Admit Card

PGIMER Result 2022 Date

It is to be noted that the result will be declared within a period of fifteen days from the date of online examination. Only the candidate, who will be found eligible, will be finally considered forselection on merit basis.