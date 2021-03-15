PGIMER Exam Date 2021 Released for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

PGIMER Exam Date 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Store Keeper and Phlebotomist on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Posts can check the date for online written exam available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct the online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Store Keeper and Phlebotomist on 3 rd April 2021. Exam will be conducted from 09.00 AM to 10.40 AM in three (03) cities i.e. Chandigarh/Mohali, Delhi/NCR and Hyderabad.

Candidates qualified for the exam should note that the exact details regarding roll number, venue of examination, time for entry in the test centre and other terms and conditions will be mentioned on the Admit Card.

PGIMER will release the Admit Card for online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Store Keeper and Phlebotomist on 25 March 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit card from the 25 March 2021 after providing their login credentials including user ID and password on the official website.

Candidates should note that the result of the online examination (Computer Based Test) will be declared within a period of fifteen (15) days from the date of online examination. Only the candidate, who will be found eligible, will be finally considered for selection on merit basis.

Candidates can check the details of the exam date and other update on the official website of PGIMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Exam Date 2021 for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Post





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

WBPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates