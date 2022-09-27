PGIMER ICMR JRF Answer Key 2022 (Out): Submit Your Objection before 30 Sep

PGIMER ICMR JRF Answer Key 2022: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on 27 September, uploaded the answer key and question paper of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The answer keys are made available in a PDF format for Social Science and Life Science. You can download ICMR Answer Key from the official website or through PGIMER ICMR JRF Answer Key Link provided below:

You are also facilitated to file an objection if you find any discrepancies/doubts regarding the answer key of the question paper. You can send your objection via email to Administrative Officer, Academic Section, PGIMER, Chandigarh at. chandra.ganesh@pgimer.edu.in the prescribed format. It is to be noted that, for raising objections/doubts a fee of Rs.500/- per question is payable, if the objection/doubt is found valid/justified then the fee will be refunded.

The last date to submit an objection is 30 September 2022. According to the official notice “A proof of payment of fee i.e. screenshot of successful transaction/RTGS number must be enclosed with the objection, failing objection will not be considered. Objections/doubts received within above prescribed period will be placed before the committee of the experts for their consideration. If these objections/doubts found valid then the decision/ remedial action will be uploaded on the official websites of both the Institutes i.e. pgimer.edu.in & icmr.nic.in for the information to all concerned. No separate communication will be issued to individual. Decision of the Committee of experts will be final in this regard.”

How to Download PGIMER ICMR JRF Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of PGIMER or ICMR and click on the answer key link ‘Answer Key for ICMR-JRF exam held on 23.09.2022’ Now, click on ‘ ANSWER KEY - SOCIAL SCIENCE’ or ‘ANSWER KEY - LIFE SCIENCE’ Download ICMR JRF Answer Key PDF Check the answer Submit Objection, if any

After analyzing all objections, ICMR will release the result of the exam. ICMR JRF Result is expected by October or November 2022. However, there is no official information regarding the result.