PGIMER Provisional List 2021 Out for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check CBT Date

PGIMER Provisional List 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the provisional result for the posts of Store Keeper and Phlebotomist on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates for online written exam available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the Store Keeper and Phlebotomist posts on its official website. Candidates who have been shortlisted for these posts will have to appear in the online computer based test (CBT) which will be held on 03 April 2021.

As per the list released by PGIMER, a total of 230 candidates have been selected for online CBT for Store Keeper post. Total 372 candidates have been selected to be appearing in the online computer based test (CBT) for Phlebotomist post.



The candidates are advised to check the list carefully and to visit the website of the Institute i.e. www.pgimer.edu.in frequently for further details of the computer based test etc. The schedule of online examination for all the above posts will be uploaded on the website of the Institute shortly.

Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist post on the official website of PGIMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Provisional List 2021 for Store Keeper Post





Direct Link for PGIMER Provisional List 2021 for Phlebotomist Post





