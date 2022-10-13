Patna High Court Stenographer Score Card 2022 (Released) at patnahighcourt.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Patna High Court has released the score card for the Stenographer post on its official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in. Check download link.

Patna High Court Stenographer Score Card 2022 : Patna High Court has released the score card for the Stenographer post on its official website. Patna High Court had conducted the Computer based online written test for the Stenographer Recruitment Examination on 30 April 2022 (Saturday). The interview for the qualified candidates was conducted in the month of July 2022. Candidates appeared in the written test/interview round for the Stenographer Recruitment Examination-2022 can download the score card from the official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in.

You can download the Patna High Court Stenographer Score Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Patna High Court Stenographer Score Card 2022





In a bid to download the Stenographer Score Card, you will have to provide your login credentials including User Id and Password to the link available on the official website.

It is noted that Patna High Court had conducted the written test for the post of Stenographer on 30th April, 2022 as well as interview held from 18th-25 July 2022. Now the score card for the candidates appeared in the above exams is available on the official website.

The candidates can view their scores by clicking on the link given on Court’s website using their login credentials provided to them at the time of registration. You can download the score card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Patna High Court Stenographer Score Card 2022