PMC Clerk Typist Result 2022 Released @pmc.gov.in: Check Marks, Selection List Here

PMC Clerk Typist Result 2022 has been released by Pune Municipal Corporation at pmc.gov.in: Candidates can check the details here.

PMC Clerk Typist Result 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation declared the marks of the exam held for the post of Clerk Typist on its official website i.e. pmc.gov.in. PMC has prepared the list of eligible candidates for Document Verification (DV) along with the waiting list for Document Verification. Candidates can download PMC Results from the official website. PMC Clerk Typist Result Link is available in this article below.

According to the official website, "Candidates in the said list Between 28 November 2022 to 02 December 2022 (schedule to be released soon) should present at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Pune Municipal Corporation Main Building, Shivajinagar, Pune - 411005 with all the original documents fulfilling the eligibility criteria mentioned in the recruitment advertisement."

"After verifying the documents of all the candidates in the list of eligible candidates for document verification, the candidates are on the waiting list on the date given by the Pune Municipal Corporation on the email/website should reach Shri. Present at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Pune Municipal Corporation Main Building, Shivajinagar, Pune - 411005 with all the original documents fulfilling the eligibility criteria mentioned in the recruitment advertisement."

How to Download PMC Clerk Typist Result 2022 ?