PMC Recruitment 2022 for 448 Vacancies for Clerk Typist, JE, and Other Posts

Pune Municipal Corporation is hiring 448 Assistant Legal Officers, Clerk Typists, Junior Engineers (JE) and Assistant Encroachment Inspector.

PMC Recruitment 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is offering 448 vacancies for recrutiment of various Class 2 and Class 3 Posts under General Administration Department such as Assistant Legal Officer, Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Encroachment Inspector. The online application Link for the said posts is available on the official website i.e. pmc.gov.in. PMC Online Application will be available from 20 July 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be required to apply online on or before the last date i.e. 10 August 2022.

Out of total vacancies, 200 vacancies are for Clerk Typist, 144 for Junior Engineer (JE), 100 for Assistant Encroachment Inspector and 4 for Assistant Legal Officer Posts. 

The candidates can check more details related to PMC Recruitment 2022 by clicking on the PDF link given below:

PMC Recruitment Notification Download

PMC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of PMC Online Registration 20 July 2022
Last of PMC Online Registration 10 August 2022
Last date for printing the application   25 August 2022
Online Fee Payment 20 July 2022 to 10 August 2022

PMC Vacancy Details:

  • Assistant Legal Officer  - 04
  • Clerk Typist - 200
  • Junior Engineer (Civil)- 135 Posts.
  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 05 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Traffic Planning)- 04 Posts.
  • Assistant Encroachment Inspector - 100

Eligibility Criteria for PMC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

How to Apply for PMC Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 20 July 2022 to 10 August 2022.

  1. Go to the official website of PMC -  pmc.gov.in 
  2. Visit the “Recruitments” and click on the 'Online Application Link' given against 'Pune Municipal Corporation is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up the various vacant posts in the cadre of Class 2 and Class 3 through direct service.'
  3. Fill out the application form
  4. Submit your application

 

FAQ

How many vacancies are available for Assistant Encroachment Inspector Posts ?

100

How many vacancies are available for Clerk Typist Posts ?

200

What is PMC Online Registration Last Date ?

10 August 2022
Next
