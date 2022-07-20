PMC Recruitment 2022 for 448 Vacancies for Clerk Typist, JE, and Other Posts

PMC Recruitment 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is offering 448 vacancies for recrutiment of various Class 2 and Class 3 Posts under General Administration Department such as Assistant Legal Officer, Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Encroachment Inspector. The online application Link for the said posts is available on the official website i.e. pmc.gov.in. PMC Online Application will be available from 20 July 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be required to apply online on or before the last date i.e. 10 August 2022.

Out of total vacancies, 200 vacancies are for Clerk Typist, 144 for Junior Engineer (JE), 100 for Assistant Encroachment Inspector and 4 for Assistant Legal Officer Posts.

The candidates can check more details related to PMC Recruitment 2022 by clicking on the PDF link given below:

Important Dates

Commencement of PMC Online Registration 20 July 2022 Last of PMC Online Registration 10 August 2022 Last date for printing the application 25 August 2022 Online Fee Payment 20 July 2022 to 10 August 2022

PMC Vacancy Details:

Assistant Legal Officer - 04

Clerk Typist - 200

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 135 Posts.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 05 Posts

Junior Engineer (Traffic Planning)- 04 Posts.

Assistant Encroachment Inspector - 100

Eligibility Criteria for PMC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

How to Apply for PMC Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 20 July 2022 to 10 August 2022.