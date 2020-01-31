Poco F2 Launch in India on Feb 4: Check Features, Specs & more Details

Poco recently spun off from Xioami as a separate brand to become an independent legal entity in India. Poco F2 will be the first independent launch of the brand in India. The Chinese brand is launching this new smartphone with a high refresh rate and other attractive features. Let’s have a look at them in detail:

Poco F2: Display (expected)

The Poco F2 is rumoured to be launched with a 6.3" display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution. According to the rumours the screen refresh rate can be 90Hz instead of the traditional 60Hz. This will give the users an incredible screen scrolling experience while browsing social media and playing hard-core games.

Poco F2: Camera Features (expected)

On the optics front, the phone is rumoured to have a 16 MP + 8 MP rear camera and would come with an array of sensors including a light sensor, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope. For the selfie front, the phone will feature a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco F2: Performance (expected)

Poco F2 runs on an Android 9.0, and supports storage expansion via microSD card. The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor paired with 6 GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will also sport a 4100 mAh battery. For an excellent gaming experience, this phone has an Adreno 630 GPU.

Poco F2: Price in India (expected)

Poco F2 price in India is expected to start at Rs. 26,990. the phone will launch in India on February 4 and will be on sale via online platforms.

