Powergrid PGCIL NR 1 Answer Key 2021 Out @powergridindia.com, Submit Objection before 19 Aug

Powergrid PGCIL NR 1 Answer Key has been released by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on powergridindia.com.

Powergrid PGCIL NR 1 Answer Key 2021: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the answer key of Written Test (Computer Based Test) for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical and Civil). Candidates can download PGCIL Answer Key from the official website - powergridindia.com.

The candidates can also submit objection, if any, against any answer key in the Candidate Login. PGCIL NR1 Objection Management Link shall remain active from 17 August 2021 to 19 August 2021.

Powergrid PGCIL NR 1 Answer Key Link is given below. Candidates can download their Powergrid NR 1 Answer Key Card and submit objection through the link below:

PGCIL Answer Key Download Link

PGCIL NR 1 Diploma Trainee Exam was conducted on 13 August 2021.

How to Download Powergrid PGCIL NR 1 Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - powergridindia.com

Click on ‘Career Section’ and then on ‘Job Opportunities’ and ‘Openings’

Go to ‘Regional Openings’ section given at the bottom of the page and then click on ‘Northern Region-I , Lucknow Recruitment’

A new page will open, click on ‘Candidate Log In’ given under ‘Recruitment for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) in NR-I-2021 ’

Login using Registration ID(Application Number) and Date of Birth(DDMMYYYY).

Check PGCIL NR 1 Answer Key and submit objection, if any