POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 through CLAT: Applications invited for Assistant Officer Trainee Posts

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Notification through CLAT has been released on powergrid.in. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 through CLAT: Power Grid Corpotation of India (POWERGRID) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Officer (Law) through CLAT. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications online on or before 18 June 2022. The online applications for the same have already been started on the official website. Candidates can submit their applications followed by the instructions and details given in the article. Let's have a look at the latest government job opportunity in POWERGRID.

Important Dates:

Commencement of Online Submission of Application: 27 May 2022

Last date for Online submission of Application: 18 June 2022

Cut-Off date for the purpose of Upper Age Limit - 18 June 2022

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Officer Trainee (Law) - 8 Posts

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Full-time Three years LLB or Five years integrated Law course with not less than 60% marks or equivalent

CGPA as per the formula provided by the Institute/ University.

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Interested & eligible candidates will have to appear for Common Law Admission Test - CLAT 2022 applicable

for admission to Post-Graduation Courses. Candidates obtaining the minimum qualifying marks shall only be

eligible for the next stage of selection.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Application Process

Application window for POWERGRID shall open from 27th May 2022 to 18th June 2022. Candidates have to register themselves online at POWERGRID website with details of their CLAT 2022 Application No., CLAT 2022 Control Number, CLAT Roll Number and other required information, which will be made available at CAREER>Job Opportunities section of www.powergrid.in.

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Application Fee