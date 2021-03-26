PPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2021 Tomorrow @ppsc.gov.in, Civil Service Main Exam on 01 April

PPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is going to release the admit card of Civil Services Combined Competitive Mains Exam Tomorrow i.e. on 27 March 2021 (Saturday) on its website - ppsc.gov.in. All Candidates who have successfully applied for PPSC Civil Service Mains Exam would be able to download PPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020-21 from the link ”Download Admit Card” available on the Homepage of the website using their “Mains Exam Registration Number” and “Password.

PPSC CCE Mains will be held on 01 April 2021 (Thursday) to 08 April 2021 at Patiala.

PPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Pattern

The main competitive examination shall include seven compulsory papers. Candidates will have the option to attempt all the papers, except the language papers in Punjabi or English medium

Subject Marks Time Punjabi (in Gurumukhi Script) Compulsory (of 10+2 Standard) 100 3 hours English Compulsory (of 10+2 standard) 100 3 hours Essay 150 3 hours General Studies Paper-I (History, Geography and Society) 250 3 hours General Studies Paper-II (Indian Constitution & Polity, Governance and International Relations) 250 3 hours General Studies Paper-III (Economy, Statistics and Security issues) 250 3 hours General Studies Paper-IV (Science & Technology, Environment, Problem Solving and Decision Making) 250 3 hours

PPSC Civil Service Mains Qualifying Marks

Aggregate Marks - 45% marks(read 40 % for SC/ST) Marks in Each Paper - 25% marks

If a sufficient number of candidates do not obtain set marks in the aggregate, the Commission may at their discretion lower this percentage to not below 40% (read 35 % for SC/ST)

PPSC Civil Service Interview

Candidates who qualify on the basis of their performance in the main competitive examination and who fulfill the criteria of eligibility will be called for Interview. PPSC CCE Interview will be of 150 marks