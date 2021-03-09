PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended for 85 Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Online for Punjab PSC Jobs @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended the last date of application for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical). Eligible candidates who are willing to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021 can submit their application on PPSC official website ppsc.gov.in on or before 18 March 2021

A total of 85 vacancies are available in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 18 March 2021

Last date for depositing the Application Fee by using the print out of system generated Fee Challan Form - 25 March 2021

PPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 85

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 81 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical)- 4 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 35400/- Initial Pay as per notification dated 21/10/2020 issued by the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab (Details given in the General information for candidates)

Eligibility Criteria for PPSC JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineers (Civil) - Diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent/higher qualification from a recognized University or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification recognized by the Government.Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard

Junior Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) - Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or its equivalent/higher qualification from a recognized University or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification recognized by the Government. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard

Age Limit:

Persons should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

Selection Process for PPSC JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Competitive written Examination.

How to Apply for PPSC JE Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by filling Online Application Form http://ppsc.gov.in on or before 18 December 2020.

Application Fee:

SC/ST.BC of Punjab - Rs. 1125 (Rs. 500/- as Online Application Charges and Rs. 625/- as Exam Fee)

Ex-serviceman - Rs. 500/- (Rs. 500/- as Online Application Charges)

PWD, Punjab State - Rs. 1750/- (Rs. 500/- as Online Application Charges and Rs. 1250/- as Exam Fee)

Other - Rs. 3000/- (Rs. 500/- as Online Application Charges and Rs. 2500/- as Exam Fee)

PPSC JE Notification Download 2020-21

PPSC JE Corrigendum

PPSC JE Online Application Link

Guidelines For Filling Online Application Form

General Information For The Candidate