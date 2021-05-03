PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ppsc.gov.in, Apply Online for Section Officer from today onwards

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission has released for recruitment to the post of Section Officer (Electrical) and Section Officer (Civil). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 May 2021

Last date for submission of application: 19 May 2021

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Section Officer (Electrical) - 3 Posts

Section Officer (Civil) - 10 Posts

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Section Officer (Electrical) - Should pass Diploma in Electrical Engineering or higher qualification in the same discipline from a recognized university or institution; Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Section Officer (Civil) - Candidate should pass Diploma in Civil Engineering or higher qualification in the same discipline from a recognized university or institution; Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. The Commission shall hold a Competitive Examination for recruitment to these posts tentatively in June 2021 details of which can be seen in the General information for the candidates available on the website.

Download PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (1)

Download PPSC SO Civil Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (2)

Official Website

How to apply for PPSC SO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 May 2021. No application will be considered through any other mode. The candidates will be able to remit their application fee till 26 May 2021. Candidates can refer to the official notification for their reference.

