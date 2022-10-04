Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 For Editorial Assistant & Others, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Prasar Bharati  has invited online application for the 36 Editorial Assistant & Other posts on its official website. Check Prasar Bharati recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati has released a notification for the engagement of Editorial Assistant, Video Editor, Casual Producer as Casual Assignees  in Regional News Unit (RNU), Doordarshan Kendra, Bhubaneswar. Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format  on or before 31st October 2022.

In a bid to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including 10+2/Degree/Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 


Important Dates for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31st October 2022

Vacancy Details for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022:  
Casual Video Editor-07
Casual Editorial Assistant-12
Casual Producer-05
Casual Website Assistant-04
Casual News Readers (Odia)-06
Casual News Reporter (Odia)-02


Eligibility Criteria for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: 
Educational Qualification:
Casual Editorial Assistant-
 Candidates should have Degree from a recognized/reputed University
Degree/Diploma in Journalism from a recognized/ reputed university
Minimum 3 years' experience of work related to news broadcasting/ reputed news organization
Must have computer typing skills in Odia and English languages
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the other posts. 

Click Here: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 PDF 

How to Apply: 

In a bid to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022, candidates can apply in prescribed format to the address given on the notification. 

