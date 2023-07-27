CBSE Presentation of Data Class 11 MCQs of Statistics for Economics Chapter 4

Presentation of Data Class 11 MCQs: Find here Multiple Choice Questions and answers for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 4, Presentation of Data. These have been prepared as per CBSE’s latest syllabus 2023-2024.

Presentation of Data Class 11 MCQs: This article consists of a list of 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 4, Presentation of Data. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same. Students don’t have to worry while referring to this list since they are completely based on the updated CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024 curriculum. They can use this list as a source of practice for the preparation of annual examinations.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are beneficial for students. It is a great source of knowledge assessments for students. Hence, it has been introduced as the main exam pattern in competitive examinations all around the world. Looking at its perks, the government has now decided to include MCQs as a form of assessment in school curriculum. Let’s discuss benefits of MCQs in detail below:

Easy form of assessment

Less time consuming

Tests in-depth knowledge

Develops soft skills like brainstorming, problem-solving, critical thinking, and lateral thinking

Covers multiple aspects of theory for assessment

It can be easily analyzed

On-the-spot feedback/result

Mobile-friendly

Here, we have mentioned some of the most important benefits of MCQs. You can find many more such by actually involving in the process of solving MCQs. It is essential for students to practice MCQs and develop a habit of solving them within the deadlines, which happens to be the most critical task for students under pressure.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 4, Presentation of Data are presented below:

1. Which of the following is not a method of presenting data?

(a) Tabulation

(b) Diagrammatic representation

(c) Statistical analysis

(d) None of these

2. Which of the following is not a basis for the classification of a table?

(a)According to time

(b) According to space

(c) According to size

(d) According to the order

3. Which of the following is not a graphical method of presenting data?

(a) Bar diagram

(b) Pie chart

(c) Histogram

(d) Frequency polygon

4. Which of the following is not a limitation of tabulation?

(a) It is not suitable for large data sets.

(b) It is not suitable for comparing data sets.

(c) It is not suitable for presenting data in a clear and attractive manner.

(d) None of these

5. Which of the following is not a limitation of diagrammatic representation?

(a) It is not suitable for presenting large data sets.

(b) It is not suitable for comparing data sets.

(c) It is not suitable for presenting data in a clear and attractive manner.

(d) It is not suitable for showing the relationship between different variables.

6. The number of rows in a table is known as the _______.

(a) Width

(b) Length

(c) Body

(d) Columns

7. The number of columns in a table is known as the _______.

(a) Width

(b) Length

(c) Body

(d) Rows

8. The title of a table is placed _______.

(a) Above the table

(b) Below the table

(c) In the middle of the table

(d) None of these

9. The headings of the rows and columns of a table are called _______.

(a) Captions

(b) Labels

(c) Subtitles

(d) None of these

10. The data in a table is arranged in _______ order.

(a) Sequential

(b) Alphabetical

(c) Numerical

(d) None of these

Answer Key:

1. c 2. c 3. a 4. d 5. c 6. d 7. a 8. a 9. b 10. c

