CBSE Introduction to Economics Class 11 MCQs of Statistics for Economics Chapter 1

Introduction to Economics Class 11 MCQs: Find here Multiple Choice Questions and answers for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 1, Introduction to Economics. These have been prepared as per CBSE’s latest syllabus 2023-2024.

Introduction to Economics Class 11 MCQs: This article brings to you a list of 15 Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 1, Introduction to Economics. A PDF download link has been attached for the same. Students can download the list of MCQs along with their answers, by clicking on the link present below. CBSE’s latest syllabus and curriculum for the current academic session have been considered while preparing this list.

Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) are objective forms of assessment with multiple options and one correct answer among the available options. Recently, CBSE has integrated MCQs as a part of its updated CBSE Exam Pattern. Now, students have to mandatorily attend MCQs as a part of their question papers. This has been done along the lines of the government’s National Education Policy.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 1, Introduction to Economics are presented below:

1. Select an incorrect statement with regard to the study of economics

(a) study of consumption

(b) study of production

(c) study of distribution

(d) study of investment

Answer. d) Study of investment

2. Interest are distributed to

(a) labor

(b) entrepreneur

(c) land

(d) capital

Answer. d) capital

3. Which of these is not a cause of economic problem?

(a) unlimited wants

(b) limited resources

(c) exchange

(d) alternate uses

Answer. c) exchange

4. Which of the following is an economic activity?

(a) Production

(b) consumption

(c) distribution

(d) all of the above

Answer. d) all of the above

5. Which of the following indicates a stage of statistical study?

(a) Presentation of data

(b) Collection of data

(c) Analysis of data

(d) all of these

Answer. d) all of these

6. The person who produces or sells goods and services for the generation of Income is....…

(a) Consumers

(b) Buyers

(c) Producers

(d) Entrepreneurs

Answer. c) Producers

7. ...........is used to generate income:-

(a) wages

(b) capital

(c) assets

(d) land

Answer. c) assets

8. Which among these is a factor of production?

(a) Questionnaires

(b) Respondent

(c) Entrepreneurs

(d) Investment

Answer. c) Entrepreneurs

9. Which is not a type of factor payment?

(a) Rent

(b) Interest

(c) profit

(d) investment

Answer. d) Investment

10. Method /techniques used for collection, organisation, and presentation of data are termed as

(a) sample techniques

(b) statistical tools

(c) averages

(d) graphs

Answer. b) statistical tools

11. The process of converting raw material into goods is called :

(a) production

(b) saving

(c) investment

(d) exchange

Answer. a) production

12. In singular sense Statistics means:

(a) statistical science

(b) statistical law

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of these

Answer. c) both a and b

13. In plural refers to the information in the terms of

(a) collection of data

(b) interpretation of data

(c) both A and B

(d) numerical data

Answer. d) numerical data

14. Who is the father of modern economics?

(a) Alfred Marshall

(b) Lionel Robbins

(c) Adam Smith

(d) Richard bright

Answer. c) Adam Smith

15. Which of the following statements is not an example of Statistics?

(a) Birth rate in India is 18 per thousand as compared to 8 per thousand in the US.

(b) Ramesh has a 100 note in his pocket.

(c) Over the last 1 0 years, India has won 60 test matches in cricket and lost 50.

(d) Average pocket allowance of the students of Class XI is? 500 per month.

Answer. b) Ramesh has a 100 note in his pocket.

