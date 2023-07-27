CBSE Collection of Data Class 11 MCQs of Statistics for Economics Chapter 2

Collection of Data Class 11 MCQs: Find here Multiple Choice Questions and answers for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 2, Collection of Data. These have been prepared as per CBSE’s latest syllabus 2023-2024.

Collection of Data Class 11 MCQs: Students can find attached a list of 10 multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 11 Economics Chapter 2, Collection of Data. A PDF download link for the same has also been attached here. These mcqs have been prepared as per CBSE’s latest Syllabus and curriculum for 2023-2024.

Multiple Choice Questions are essential assessments that must be included in the school curriculum. They not only aim at testing knowledge in students, but also emphasizes the development of soft skills such as brainstorming, problem-solving, critical thinking, and lateral thinking. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently in its curriculum updates included MCQs as a mandatory form of assessment. This decision makes it compulsory for students to practice MCQs for examinations. To help you solve MCQs in exams, we have presented a list of 10 questions for your practice.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 2, Collection of Data are presented below:

1. Which of the following is not a method of collecting primary data?

a) Direct personal investigation

b) Indirect oral investigation

c) Information through correspondents

d) Mailed questionnaire

2. Which of the following is not a characteristic of primary data?

a) It is collected for the first time.

b) It is collected from the source of origin.

c) It is collected in a systematic manner.

d) It is more accurate than secondary data.

3. Which of the following is not a source of secondary data?

a) Government publications

b) Survey reports

c) Census reports

d) Personal interviews

4. Which of the following is not a merit of a good questionnaire?

a) It should be designed to elicit accurate information

b) It should be easy to understand.

c) It should be free from bias.

d) It should be comprehensive.

5. Which of the following is not a limitation of a questionnaire?

a) It can be time-consuming to administer.

b) It can be difficult to get a representative sample.

c) It can be difficult to get people to respond honestly.

d) It can be difficult to interpret the results.

6. Which of the following is not a characteristic of a good sampling design?

a) It should be representative of the population.

b) It should be unbiased.

c) It should be efficient.

d) It should be inexpensive.

7. Which of the following is not a step in the organization of data?

a) Coding the data

b) Tabulating the data

c) Presenting the data

d) Storing the data

8. Which of the following is not a step in the presentation of data?

a) Tabulating the data

b) Pictures

c) Mapping the data

d) Presenting the data in a table

9. Which of the following is not a step in the collection of data?

a) Defining the problem

b) Collecting the data

c) Organizing the data

d) Presenting the data

10. Which of the following is not a method of sampling?

a) Systematic sampling.

b) Stratified sampling.

c) Cluster sampling.

d) Convenience sampling.

Answer Key.

Question Number Answer 1 d 2 d 3 c 4 a 5 c 6 d 7 c 8 b 9 d 10 d

