CBSE Organization of Data Class 11 MCQs of Statistics for Economics Chapter 3

Organization of Data Class 11 MCQs: This article presents Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 3, Organization of Data. A list of 10 MCQs has been presented here. Students can also use the PDF download link attached at the end of the article, to save the list for future reference. CBSE’s updated Syllabus 2023-2024 has been taken into consideration while preparing this list.

Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) can be of multiple types. It is important to know what kind of questions can arrive in the question paper. Find below the list of types of Multiple Choice Questions that might be a part of your end-term paper.

Direct Questions (based on textual knowledge present in the chapter)

True or false

Fill in the blanks

Match the following

Source-based or case studies based

Assertion and Reasoning

Yes or no

Odd one out

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 3, Organization of Data are presented below:

1. Which of the following is the first step in the organization of data?

a) Collection of data

b) Classification of data

c) Tabulation of data

d) Presentation of data

2. The difference between the upper limit of a class interval and the lower limit of the class interval next to it is known as:

a) Class width

b) Class mark

c) Frequency

d) Relative frequency

3. The number of times a particular item occurs in a data set is known as:

a) Frequency

b) Relative frequency

c) Class mark

d) Class width

4. The graphical representation of a cumulative frequency distribution is known as:

a) Histogram

b) Frequency polygon

c) Ogive

d) Pie chart

5. Which of the following is not a method of classification of data?

a) Alphabetical

b) Numerical

c) Chronological

d) Geometric

6. The graphical representation of a relative frequency distribution is known as:

a) Histogram

b) Frequency polygon

c) Ogive

d) Pie chart

7. Which of the following is not a graphical method of presenting data?

a) Histogram

b) Ogive

c) Pie chart

d) Bar graph

8. Which of the following is not a method of tabulation of data?

a) Simple frequency table

b) Cumulative frequency table

c) Percent frequency table

d) Cumulative percent frequency table

9. The percentage of the total frequency that a particular class interval represents is known as:

a) Frequency

b) Relative frequency

c) Class mark

d) Class width

10. The graphical representation of a frequency distribution is known as:

a) Histogram

b) Frequency polygon

c) Ogive

d) Pie chart

Answer Key:

1. a 2. a 3. a 4. c 5. d 6. b 7. d 8. c 9. b 10. a

