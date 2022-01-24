PRL Recruitment 2022 for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Apply @prl.res.in

PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @prl.res.in for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions for the period of two years at PRL. Check Details Here.

PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the period of two years. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 31 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 January 2022

PRL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) - 2 Posts

PRL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification: M.Sc. in Physics/Geology/Earth Sciences or equivalent; CSIR-UGC NET JRF/JEST or GATE.

PRL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Maximum 28 years

PRL Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs. 31,000/- + HRA as per prevailing rates

Download PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

PRL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated for an online interview.

How to apply for PRL Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates may send a letter of motivation and latest Curriculum Vitae (should include educational qualifications from 10th onwards, date of birth, details on NET/GATE/JEST exams, research experience if any, internship details, programming skills etc.) along with scanned copies of all the relevant documents through email (with subject

“DST-SERB JRF”) to the respective project investigator (PI). The last date of application submission is 31 January 2022.

