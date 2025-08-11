PSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Looking for the revised syllabus for the Punjab board for the academic year session 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Take a look at this article to get the Social Science syllabus for FREE. The syllabus is mainly divided into four parts: History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. It is important to use the latest syllabus so that you know what you are studying. The syllabus also helps to know about the course structure, marking scheme and exam pattern. This syllabus will help you plan your study schedule, providing you with a clear understanding of the chapters and their weightage for the final examination.
How To Download the PSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26?
To download the PSEB class 10th syllabus, follow the given steps:
Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.
Go to the syllabus section under the Academics wing or Important Links.
Select the class 10th syllabus for the 2025-26 session.
Look for the Social Science subject and download the syllabus PDF for FREE.
PSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26
Students can check the syllabus from the pictures provided below, along with the direct link as well.
Now that the syllabus is available, students can start preparing for the exam to score well and also download the syllabus PDF for FREE.
Direct Link:
PSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
