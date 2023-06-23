PSEB Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Check Prescribed Topics and Project Work for Annual Assessment

Punjab Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download PDF of the new PSEB Class 12 Geography Syllabus Here. Know the unit-wise topics and project report topics prescribed for 2023-24.

Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The PSEB Class 12 students with Geography as one of the electives, can find here the new PSEB Class 12 Geography Syllabus to know what all the subject is going to offer you in the 2023-24 session. The syllabus is designed to give students a comprehensive understanding of the geography of India. It covers a wide range of topics, and it provides students with the knowledge they need to understand the challenges and opportunities the country is facing.

The syllabus also includes a project report on a topic of the student's choice. This project report can be on any topic related to geography, such as the population of a particular city, the water resources of a particular region, or the environmental impact of a particular industry.

Students can find the detailed syllabus here to have a clear idea of the material they need to cover throughout the academic session. You can check and download the complete syllabus from the following section of this article.

PSEB Class 12 Geography Examination Scheme 2023-24

Theory Paper 80 marks Practical Work 15 Marks Internal Assessment/ Project Report 05 Marks Total 100 Marks

PSEB Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UNIT –I

Nature and Scope of Geography and its Branches:

Geographical thought; Brief definitions of Determinism, and Possiblism, radical and postmodern Geography. The contribution of A.V Humboldt, Carl Ritter, Paul Vidal De La Blache, and E.C Sample, and Branches of Geography.

UNIT-II

Human Resources:

Population: Distribution, Density and Growth, Age-sex ratio, Urbanisation, Literacy.

Determinants of population change, Geography of Indian Diaspora, Migration causes and consequences, Demographic transition theory.

Human development concept; selected indicators, International comparison, Punjab’s rank in national HDI

Human settlements: Rural and Urban, Urbanisation in India and its impact. Distribution of Metropolitan cities, Mega cities. Growth centres and Growth poles, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

UNIT –III

Economic Geography Primary activities:

Concepts and changing trends; Gathering; Pastoral, Mining, Subsistence agriculture, Modern trends in agriculture with special reference to Punjab, and Organic farming.

Geographic distribution of major crops in India (Wheat, Rice, Tea, Coffee, Cotton Jute, Sugarcane) Secondary activities:

Concepts, Manufacturing types (Household, Small scale, large scale, agro based and mineral based industries) with special reference to Punjab. Distribution of metallic (Iron ore, Copper, Bauxite, Manganese,) Non-Metallic, Conventional (Coal, Petroleum, Natural gas) Nonconventional (Solar, Wind, Tidal) and Conservation of resources.

Industries: Types, Distribution of selected industries; Iron and steel, Cotton textile, Sugar, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical and knowledge-based industries. Industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors.

Tertiary activities; Quaternary, and Quinary activities.

People engaged in tertiary industries. A case study from Punjab.

UNIT-IV

Transport, Communication and Trade.

Land transport: Roads, (North South, East -West corridors, Golden quadrilateral and Diamond Quadrilateral) New Numbering scheme of National Highways.

Railways: Trans -Continental railways. Luxury trains in India.

Water transport. Inland, Major Ocean routes of the world.

Air transport, oil and gas pipe lines (TAPI, HBJ, Indo Iranian Naharkatia-NunmatiBarauni Pipeline, Kandla-Bhatinda Pipeline, Gas pipelines- Jamnagar Srinagar L.P.G Pipeline, Dhabol-Kakinada pipeline.

International and National trade, Sea ports and their Hinterlands and Major airports)

International trade bases and changing patterns. International organisations with reference to India.Role of WTO in International trade.

UNIT – V

Geographical Perspectives on selected issues and problems. Environmental pollution; Land, Water, Air

Geography of Superlatives in India and Punjab.

UNIT-VI

A. Practical work: 15 marks

Types of data: Primary, Secondary and other resources Representation of data – Construction of diagrams: Bars, Circle, and Flowcharts Thematic maps; Construction of dot, Choropleth and Isopleth with base map of Punjab. Data analysis and generation of diagrams graphs with the help of computers. Satellite communication, Geographical information system - Definitions and Global Positioning

System: Show working of GPS

B. INA/Project report/BB: 05 marks.

Project report in the following topics as per the convenience and resources available.

Growth of population. Changing patterns in agriculture, Migration patterns from Punjab to foreign countries Land, Water, air pollution: Meaning, causes, sources and measures to control them. Changing patterns of settlements. Changing patterns of transportation. Superlatives of any concerned city or village.

NOTE: Students may use questionnaire, interviews and observation method for data collection.

Download the Class 12th Geography PSEB Syllabus in PDF from the following link: