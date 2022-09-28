PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Answer Key 2022 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download PDF Here

PSSSB Supervisor Answer Key 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Supervisor/ Anganwadi. Candidates can download PSSSB Angawnwadi Answer Key for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D from the website of the board i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in. They can also submit objections along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and a mandatory fee of Rs. 100 per question via email at ehelpdesk7@gmail.com . The PDFs to check the answer keys are also given below:

The candidates are instructed to send the original hard copies of the same (Objection, necessary documentary proof, original demand draft) by Speed Post or By Hand to the office of Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector 68, SAS Nagar, Mohali – 160 062 on or before 30 September 2022.

How to Download PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the board - online.ctestservices.com Click on the answer key link ‘Provisional Answer Key’ Download PSSSB Angawaadi Supervisor Answer Key PDF Check answers Download the “Grievance Form” attached, incase you have any objections. Fill out the “Grievance Form” clearly indicating the grievance/objection regarding the provisional answer key. Attach required documentary proof ) in support of the raised claim and crossed demand draft of mandatory fee Now, send it to the address given above

The objections will be considered by the expert committee(s) of the Examination Conducting Authority on the basis of which the final answer key will be prepared.

The decision of the expert committee shall be binding to all the stakeholders and no further clarification shall be entertained at any level.

The exam was held on 25 September 2022 and applications were invited from 05 June to 12 July 2022/