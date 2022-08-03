PSSSB Clerk Counselling Schedule 2022 (Released) at sssb.punjab.gov.in; Check Latest Update

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the Counselling schedule for the Clerk on its official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download PDF here.

PSSSB Clerk Counselling Schedule 2022 Download: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the Counselling schedule for the posts of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Counselling round for these posts can download PSSSB Clerk Counselling Schedule 2022 from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) will conduct the Counselling for these posts from 03-10 August 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the Counselling round for various posts including Clerk (Advertisement No. 17/2021), Clerk IT (Advertisement No. 18/2021), Clerk Accounts (Advertisement No. 19/2021) can check the details Counselling Schedule available on the official website.

How to Download: PSSSB Clerk Counselling Schedule 2022