PSSSB Forest Guard Answer Key 2022 (Out) @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download PDF Here

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board uploaded PSSSB Forest Guard Answer Key 2022 at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can download it from below.

PSSSB Forest Guard Answer Key 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) issued the answer keys for the exam for Forest Guard Exam 2022. The answer key has been prepared for all sets including SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D. Students can check the PDFs given below and go through the answers given in the PDFs.

PSSSB Forest Guard Answer Key Link is available on the website of board (sssb.punjab.gov.in) and also below in this article.

PSSSB Forest Guard Answer Key Links:

Set A

Set B

Set C

Set D

How to Download PSSSB Forest Guard Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the board which is sssb.punjab.gov.in Now, click on ‘Set A’, ‘Set B’, ‘Set C’ and ‘Set D’ given under ‘ 17-11-2022 - CLICK HERE to view Answer Key for the written examination held on dated 13-11-2022 for the post of Forest Guard (Advt. No. 07/2022) ‘ Download PSSSB Forest Guard PDF Check the answers of the exam and take a print out of the answer key

PSSSB conducted the exam of the online exam on 13 November in two shifts for the recrutiment of 200 Forest Guards, against advertisement number 07/2022