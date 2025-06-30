PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Apply Online for 151 vacancies - More Details here

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 151 Naib Tehsildar, Inspector Audit and other posts. Candidates must download the official notification pdf to learn about the required eligibility criteria, selection process application fees, etc.

Interested candidates must apply for the announced vacancies between July 1 and July 21, 2025 after visiting the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. To be eligible for announced vacancies, a candidate must have completed the graduate level of education and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 37 years.

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025: Overview

PSSSB has announced 151 vacancies for Naib Tehsildar, Inspector Audit and Other Posts. The notification wasreleased on June 27, 2025 and the online application will start on July 1, 2025. Check the table below for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.