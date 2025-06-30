PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Apply Online for 151 vacancies - More Details here

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 151 Naib Tehsildar, Inspector Audit and other posts. Candidates must download the official notification pdf to learn about the required eligibility criteria, selection process application fees, etc.
Interested candidates must apply for the announced vacancies between July 1 and July 21, 2025 after visiting the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. To be eligible for announced vacancies, a candidate must have completed the graduate level of education and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 37 years.
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025: Overview
PSSSB has announced 151 vacancies for Naib Tehsildar, Inspector Audit and Other Posts. The notification wasreleased on June 27, 2025 and the online application will start on July 1, 2025. Check the table below for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB)
|
Total Vacancies
|
151
|
Posts
|
Naib Tehsildar (13), Inspector Audit (135), Audit Officer (3)
|
Application Dates
|
01/07/2025 to 21/07/2025
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
24/07/2025
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation (varies by post)
|
Age Limit
|
18-37 years (relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Merit List
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Naib Tehsildar must download the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the link below to download the PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification pdf 2025.
|
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification 2025
Steps to Apply Online for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025
Candidates can directly visit the official website or click on the direct link below to apply online for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025
- Visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in
- On the homepage click on Apply Online (active from 01/07/2025).
- Fill in personal, educational, and contact details.
- Upload required documents (photo, signature, certificates).
- Pay the application fee before 24/07/2025.
- Submit and take a printout for future reference.
Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025
Candidates applying for announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. To be eligible, a candidate must have completed the graduation-level education. Check the table below for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Eligibility Criteria 2025.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Qualification
|
Age Limit
|
Pay Scale
|
Naib Tehsildar
|
13
|
Graduate
|
18-37 years as on 1st Jan 2025
|
Rs.35400/-
|
Audit Officer
|
3
|
Should possess degree of Chartered Accountant or M.Com and Should have an experience of auditing of Commercial Accounts for a minimum period of 3 years in a reputed firm or institution
|
18-37 years as on 1st Jan 2025
|
Rs.35400/-
|
Inspector Audit
|
135
|
Degree of B.Com at least in 2nd division
|
18-37 years as on 1st Jan 2025
|
Rs.35400/-
