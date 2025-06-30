Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Apply Online for 151 vacancies - More Details here

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025: PSSSB has released the Naid Tehsildar and Other Post Notification on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can start applying for the announced vacancies from July 1 and the last date to apply online is July 27. Check here for the official notification pdf, eligibility criteria and steps to apply online.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jun 30, 2025, 19:05 IST
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 151 Naib Tehsildar, Inspector Audit and other posts. Candidates must download the official notification pdf to learn about the required eligibility criteria, selection process application fees, etc.

Interested candidates must apply for the announced vacancies between July 1 and July 21, 2025 after visiting the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. To be eligible for announced vacancies, a candidate must have completed the graduate level of education and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 37 years.

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025: Overview

PSSSB has announced 151 vacancies for Naib Tehsildar, Inspector Audit and Other Posts. The notification wasreleased on June 27, 2025 and the online application will start on July 1, 2025. Check the table below for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Recruitment Authority

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB)

Total Vacancies

151

Posts

Naib Tehsildar (13), Inspector Audit (135), Audit Officer (3)

Application Dates

01/07/2025 to 21/07/2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

24/07/2025

Eligibility

Graduation (varies by post)

Age Limit

18-37 years (relaxation for reserved categories)

Selection Process

Written Exam

Merit List

Document Verification

Official Website

sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Naib Tehsildar must download the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the link below to download the PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification pdf 2025.

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification 2025

PDF Download

Steps to Apply Online for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025

Candidates can directly visit the official website or click on the direct link below to apply online for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025

  • Visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on Apply Online (active from 01/07/2025).  
  • Fill in personal, educational, and contact details.  
  • Upload required documents (photo, signature, certificates).  
  • Pay the application fee before 24/07/2025.  
  • Submit and take a printout for future reference.  

Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2025

Candidates applying for announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. To be eligible, a candidate must have completed the graduation-level education. Check the table below for PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Eligibility Criteria 2025.

Post Name

Vacancies

Qualification

Age Limit

Pay Scale

Naib Tehsildar

13

Graduate

18-37 years as on 1st Jan 2025

Rs.35400/-

Audit Officer

3

Should possess degree of Chartered Accountant or M.Com and Should have an experience of auditing of Commercial Accounts for a minimum period of 3 years in a reputed firm or institution

18-37 years as on 1st Jan 2025

Rs.35400/-

Inspector Audit

135

Degree of B.Com at least in 2nd division

18-37 years as on 1st Jan 2025

Rs.35400/-

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News