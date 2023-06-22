PSSSB Patwari Result 2023 Out: Download Final Answer Key & List of Selected Candidates Here

PSSSB Patwari Result 2023 Out: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) has declared the result/final answer key for various posts including Patwari, Field Artist, Assistant Treasurer and others on its official websit-sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download pdf here.

PSSSB Patwari Result 2023 Out: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) has declared the result for various posts including Patwari, Field Artist, Assistant Treasurer and others on its official website. PSSSB has also uploaded the pdf of the final answer key for the written exam conducted for these posts on its official website. 
All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of  PSSSB-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The result and final answer key for these posts can also be downloaded here directly through the link given below.


Result Patwari 

Result-Assistant  Treasurer

Result-Junior Technical Assistant

It is noted that PSSSB had conducted the written exam for various posts against Advt. No. 08 of 2022 and Advt. No. 02 of 2023 on May 14, 2023. 
Now the Commission has uploaded the detailed result for the above posts exam on its official website. Candidates can download their result after clicking the post wise link on the official website. 

Commission has also uploaded the pdf of the final answer key for these posts including Patwari, Field Artist, Assistant Treasurer and others on its official website. Final answer key for all the four set including A/B/C/D for Patwari posts is available on the official website. 

You can download the PSSSB Result 2023 and answer key for these posts from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download PSSSB Patwari Result 2023

  1. Visit the official website of Punjab SSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Final Answer Key and Result of written Examination held on 14-05-2023 for the posts of Advt. No. 08 of 2022 and Advt. No. 02 of 2023  !!NEW!!'on the home page.
  3. You will get the pdf  of the answer key/result for these posts  in a new window.
  4. Download and save it for future reference.

FAQ

How one can download the PSSSB Patwari Final Answer Key 2023?

You can download the PSSSB Patwari Final Answer Key 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

How one can download the PSSSB Patwari Result 2023?

You can download the PSSSB Patwari Result 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

