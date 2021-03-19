Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for PSB Officer Posts @psbindia.com

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021: Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB Bank) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in SMGS-V, Assistant General Manager Law (SMGS V), Risk Managers in SMGS IV and in MMGS III and IT Managers in MMGS III and MMGS II .

Punjab and Sind Bank Officer Registration will start from 20 March 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 03 April 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 20 March 2021

Last Date for Submitting Hard Copy of Application – 03 April 2021

Punjab and Sind Bank Vacancy

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in SMGS-V - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager Law (SMGS V) - 1 Post

Risk Manager in SMGS IV - 2 Posts

Risk Manager in MMGS III - 2 Posts

IT Manager in MMGS III - 14 Posts

IT Manager in MMGS II - 36 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab and Sind Bank Officer Posts



Educational Qualification:

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) - Engineering Graduate (Computer Science/ IT)/ MCA with Certified Information System Auditor (CISA)/Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) from ISACA OR Engineering Graduation with diploma in Computer Application with Certified Information System Auditor (CISA)/Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Assistant General Manager Law - Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) from a Govt, recognized University / Institute in India.Diploma in Treasury, Investment and Risk Management (DTIRM-IIBF). CAIIB with specialization in risk management.

Risk Manager i- Graduate in any discipline with aggregate 60% marks or equivalent in CGPA and Post Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics/ Risk Management OR MBA in Finance/Banking/Risk Management OR PG Diploma in Finance/ Banking/ Risk Management with aggregate 60% marks or equivalent in CGPA Or Completed professional courses CA/ICWA/CS.

IT Manager - B.E./B Tech/M.E./M Tech in computer Science /Computer Techno;ogy/Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology / Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Information science & Engineering / Electronic and communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% and above only or equivalent CGPA

Age Limit:

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) - 35-55 years

Assistant General Manager Law - 35-45 years

Risk Manager i- 35-40 years

IT Manager - 25-35 years

How to Apply for Punjab and Sind Bank Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website from 20 March to 03 April 2021.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment Notification PDF

Punjab and Sind Bank Online Application - 20 March 2021



Application Fee: