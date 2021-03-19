JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for PSB Officer Posts @psbindia.com

Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB Bank) is hiring officer in various fields. Check Application Link, Qualification, Age limit, Vacancy Details here

Created On: Mar 19, 2021 14:14 IST
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021: Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB Bank) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in SMGS-V, Assistant General Manager Law (SMGS V), Risk Managers in SMGS IV and in MMGS III and IT Managers in MMGS III and MMGS II .

Punjab and Sind Bank Officer Registration will start from 20 March 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 03 April 2021.

Important Dates

  • Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 20 March 2021
  • Last Date for Submitting Hard Copy of Application – 03 April 2021

Punjab and Sind Bank Vacancy

  • Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in SMGS-V - 1 Post
  • Assistant General Manager Law (SMGS V) - 1 Post
  • Risk Manager in SMGS IV - 2 Posts
  • Risk Manager in MMGS III - 2 Posts
  • IT Manager in MMGS III - 14 Posts
  • IT Manager in MMGS II - 36 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab and Sind Bank Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)  - Engineering Graduate (Computer Science/ IT)/ MCA with Certified Information System Auditor (CISA)/Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) from ISACA OR Engineering Graduation with diploma in Computer Application with Certified Information System Auditor (CISA)/Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)
  • Assistant General Manager Law - Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) from a Govt, recognized University / Institute in India.Diploma in Treasury, Investment and Risk Management (DTIRM-IIBF). CAIIB with specialization in risk management.
  • Risk Manager i- Graduate in any discipline with aggregate 60% marks or equivalent in CGPA and Post Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics/ Risk Management OR MBA in Finance/Banking/Risk Management OR PG Diploma in Finance/ Banking/ Risk Management with aggregate 60% marks or equivalent in CGPA Or Completed professional courses CA/ICWA/CS.
  • IT Manager - B.E./B Tech/M.E./M Tech in computer Science /Computer Techno;ogy/Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology / Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Information science & Engineering / Electronic and communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% and above only or equivalent CGPA

Age Limit:

  • Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)  - 35-55 years
  • Assistant General Manager Law - 35-45 years
  • Risk Manager i- 35-40 years
  • IT Manager - 25-35 years

How to Apply for Punjab and Sind Bank Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website from 20 March to 03 April 2021.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment Notification PDF

Punjab and Sind Bank Online Application - 20 March 2021

Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 177/-
  • Others - Rs. 1003/-

