PSEB Class 8 Home Science Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Punjab Board Class 8 Home Science Model Paper 2024: Download the PSEB Class 8 Home Science Model Paper in PDF and check the pattern and type of questions for the 2023-24 Board Exam.

PSEB Class 8 Home Science Model Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 8 Home Science Model Paper 2023-24 is a valuable resource for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. The paper covers all the important topics from the syllabus in a comprehensive and systematic manner and provides students with an opportunity to practise answering questions in a timed condition to get a feel of the exam and prepare the right strategy for the final day.

The PSEB Class 8 Home Science Model Paper 2023-24 is provided in this article for free PDF download. Students must use this sample question paper to know the question paper design including format and the type of questions for the year-end board exam. By solving the model paper thoroughly students can increase their chances of success in the exam.

Also Check PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

PSEB Class 8 Home Science Question Paper Design 2024

The Home Science question paper of PSEB Class 8th will be for 40 marks. The paper will consist of 20 questions and will be divided into 3 sections as follows:

Section A: Questions 1-12 of 1 mark each

Questions 1-12 of 1 mark each Section B: Questions 13-18 of 3 marks each

Questions 13-18 of 3 marks each Section C: Questions 19-20 of 5 marks each

Students will be allowed to complete the paper in 3 hours.

All questions will be compulsory however internal choices will be provided in some questions.

Check the model paper below:

PSEB Class 8 Home Science Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below:

Download Punjab Board Class 8 Home Science Model Paper 2024 (PDF)

Also Check PSEB Class 8 Model Papers 2023-24 of All Subjects