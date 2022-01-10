Punjab Education Recruitment 2022 for 12700+ ETT, Master Cadre and Other Teacher Posts

Department of Higher Education, Punjab is hiring 12700+ teachers as Master Cadre, ETT, Art and Craft Teacher, Lecturer and PTI posts on its website. Check how to apply online Punjab Education recruitment notification details here.

Out of the total, 5994 vacancies are available for ETT, 4185 for Master Cadre, 2000 for PTI Posts, 343 for Art and Craft Teacher, and 250 for Lecturer Posts.

The board has already released the notification for the recruitment of Master Cadre, Art and Craft Teacher & Lecturer Posts on its website on educationrecruitmentboard.com and ssapunjab.org. It is to be noted that the notification for ETT and PTI Teacher shall also be uploaded soon.

Important Dates

For Master Cadre, Art at Craft Teacher & Lecturer

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 January 2022

For ETT and PTI

Starting Date of Online Application - to release soon

Last Date of Online Application - to release soon

Punjab Education Vacancy Details

Master Cadre - 4185

ETT - 5994

Art and Craft Teacher - 343

Lecturer - 250

PTI - 2000

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Master Cadre Posts –Science(Non-Medical) - Should have passed B.Sc. with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates (40% marks in the case of SC/ST, OBC, BC, PH) from a recognized

university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. physics Chemistry and Mathematics or should have passed B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification, and

Should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Science as one of the teaching subject as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Master Cadre Posts - Science (Medical) - B.Sc. with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates (40% marks in the case of SC/ST, OBC, BC, PH) with any of the two subjects i.e. Biology, Physics and Chemistry or B.Sc. Honours) in either of these subjects or B.Sc (life science) or B.Sc (Physical Science) or B.Sc

(Bio-technology) or B.Sc (Honours) or B.Sc (Industrial Microbiology) or B.Sc (Micro-biology) or B.Sc (Bio-physics) or B.Sc (Bio-chemistry) or B.Sc (Mircobial, Food Technology, Chemistry) or B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry or B.Sc. Food Science and Quality Control or B.Sc. Microbial food Technology any other equivalent qualification, AND B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Science as one of the teaching subject.

Art at Craft Teacher – Graduation at least with 55% marks from a recognized university or institutions with Fine Arts as a subject having studied at least for three years in Graduation and B.Ed. from a recognized university or institution with Fine Arts as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Lecturer cadre – Post Graduation with B.Ed.

ETT - 12th from a recognized board or institution and two years Elementary Teachers' Training course from a recognized university or institution or two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or qualifications.

PTI - Diploma/ Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed/ D.P.Ed)

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

How to Apply Punjab Education Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website.

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/ PwD: Rs. 500/-

ESM: No Fee

Payment Mode: Online

Punjab Master Cadre Notification Download

Punjab Master Cadre Online Application

Punjab Art and Craft Teacher Notification

Punjab Art and Craft Teacher Online Application

Punjab Lecturer Notification

Punjab Lecturer Online Application