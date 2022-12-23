Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Date Announced: Check Shift Timings, Mock Test

Punjab ETT Exam Date 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab has announced the Punjab ETT 2022 exam dates officially on its official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. The Punjab ETT 2022 Recruitment Drive is being held for the selection of 5994 posts of Elementary Teachers in Punjab.

In this article, candidates can check the Punjab ETT Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings, and Mock Test Link here.

Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of important dates regarding the Punjab ETT 2022 so that the candidates do not miss out on any important deadline.

Events Dates Punjab ETT Application Start Date 14th October 2022 Punjab ETT Application End Date 10th November 2022 Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates 5th March

Punjab ETT Exam Pattern 2022

The Punjab ETT exam is going to be conducted in the offline mode,

There will be a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions. Paper-1 will be qualifying in nature.

The language of the paper is going to be bilingual, English and Punjabi.

Part Syllabus Total Question Total Marks Duration Paper 1 Punjabi (Qualifying Nature) 100 100 100 min Paper 2 Punjabi 20 40 100 min English 10 20 Hindi 10 20 General Science 20 40 Social Studies 20 40 Maths 20 40 Total 200 200

NOTE: Provided that no person shall be appointed to any post in Group C service unless he has passed a qualifying test of Punjabi Language equivalent to Matriculation standard with at least fifty per cent marks, to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies in addition to competitive examination.

The test of Punjabi Language shall be mandatory qualifying test and failure to secure a minimum of fifty per cent marks in Punjabi Language will disqualify the candidate for being considered in the final merit list of candidates to be selected irrespective of their scores or marks in other papers of the respective exam.

Punjab ETT Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Career Growth

Punjab ETT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Section-wise Topic List Here

Punjab ETT Exam Schedule 2022: Exam Date & Shift Timings

Exam Date Shift Timings 5th March 2022 Paper 1: 10 am to 11.40 am Paper 2: 2 pm to 03.40 pm

Punjab ETT Vacancy 2022

As per the official notification, around 5466 vacancies have been notified by the concerned authorities. These vacancies are inclusive of the backlog vacancies. Check out the details of the Punjab ETT vacancies in the table below.

Category Punjab ETT Vacancies General 1170 SC (M&B) 300 SC (R&O) 300 BC 300 General - ESM 1198 SC (M&B) - ESM 419 SC (R&O) - ESM 419 BC - ESM 360 General Sports 419 SC (M&B) - Sports 135 SC (R&O)- Sports 135 Other 839 Total 5994

Punjab ETT Teacher Admit Card 2022