Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Date Announced: Check Shift Timings, Mock Test

Education Recruitment Board, Punjab has announced the Punjab ETT Exam Date 2022 for Punjab Elementary Teacher Training Recruitment 2022. 

Punjab ETT Exam Date 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab has announced the Punjab ETT 2022 exam dates officially on its official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. The Punjab ETT 2022 Recruitment Drive is being held for the selection of 5994 posts of Elementary Teachers in Punjab.

In this article, candidates can check the Punjab ETT Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings, and Mock Test Link here.

Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of important dates regarding the Punjab ETT 2022 so that the candidates do not miss out on any important deadline.

Events

Dates

Punjab ETT Application Start Date

14th October 2022

Punjab ETT Application End Date

10th November 2022

Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates

5th March

Punjab ETT Exam Pattern 2022

  • The Punjab ETT exam is going to be conducted in the offline mode,
  • There will be a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions. Paper-1 will be qualifying in nature.
  • The language of the paper is going to be bilingual, English and Punjabi.

Part

Syllabus

Total Question

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

Punjabi (Qualifying Nature)

100

100

100 min

Paper 2

Punjabi

20

40

100 min

English

10

20

Hindi

10

20

General Science

20

40

Social Studies

20

40

Maths

20

40

Total

200

200

NOTE: Provided that no person shall be appointed to any post in Group C service unless he has passed a qualifying test of Punjabi Language equivalent to Matriculation standard with at least fifty per cent marks, to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies in addition to competitive examination.

The test of Punjabi Language shall be mandatory qualifying test and failure to secure a minimum of fifty per cent marks in Punjabi Language will disqualify the candidate for being considered in the final merit list of candidates to be selected irrespective of their scores or marks in other papers of the respective exam.

Punjab ETT Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Career Growth

Punjab ETT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Section-wise Topic List Here

Punjab ETT Exam Schedule 2022: Exam Date & Shift Timings

Exam Date Shift Timings
5th March 2022

Paper 1: 10 am to 11.40 am

Paper 2: 2 pm to 03.40 pm

Punjab ETT Vacancy 2022

As per the official notification, around 5466 vacancies have been notified by the concerned authorities. These vacancies are inclusive of the backlog vacancies. Check out the details of the Punjab ETT vacancies in the table below. 

Category

Punjab ETT Vacancies

General

1170

SC (M&B)

300

SC (R&O)

300

BC

300

General - ESM

1198

SC (M&B) - ESM

419

SC (R&O) - ESM

419

BC - ESM

360

General Sports

419

SC (M&B) - Sports

135

SC (R&O)- Sports

135

Other

839

Total

5994

Punjab ETT Teacher Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. When will Punjab ETT 2022 Exam be held?

Punjab ETT Exam Date 2022 is 5th March 2023.

Q2. How many vacancies are there in Punjab ETT 2022?

5994 posts of Elementary Teachers in Punjab

Q3. What is the selection process for Punjab ETT recruitment 2022?

The Candidates Will Be Selected For The Punjab Elementary Teacher Training Recruitment Post Based On The Marks Obtained In The Written Exam.
