Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Date Announced: Check Shift Timings, Mock Test

Punjab ETT Exam Date 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab has announced the Punjab ETT 2022 exam dates officially on its official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. The Punjab ETT 2022 Recruitment Drive is being held for the selection of 5994 posts of Elementary Teachers in Punjab.
In this article, candidates can check the Punjab ETT Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings, and Mock Test Link here.
Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates
The following table consists of important dates regarding the Punjab ETT 2022 so that the candidates do not miss out on any important deadline.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Punjab ETT Application Start Date
|
14th October 2022
|
Punjab ETT Application End Date
|
10th November 2022
|
Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates
|
5th March
Punjab ETT Exam Pattern 2022
- The Punjab ETT exam is going to be conducted in the offline mode,
- There will be a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions. Paper-1 will be qualifying in nature.
- The language of the paper is going to be bilingual, English and Punjabi.
|
Part
|
Syllabus
|
Total Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Punjabi (Qualifying Nature)
|
100
|
100
|
100 min
|
Paper 2
|
Punjabi
|
20
|
40
|
100 min
|
English
|
10
|
20
|
Hindi
|
10
|
20
|
General Science
|
20
|
40
|
Social Studies
|
20
|
40
|
Maths
|
20
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Provided that no person shall be appointed to any post in Group C service unless he has passed a qualifying test of Punjabi Language equivalent to Matriculation standard with at least fifty per cent marks, to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies in addition to competitive examination.
The test of Punjabi Language shall be mandatory qualifying test and failure to secure a minimum of fifty per cent marks in Punjabi Language will disqualify the candidate for being considered in the final merit list of candidates to be selected irrespective of their scores or marks in other papers of the respective exam.
Punjab ETT Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Career Growth
Punjab ETT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Section-wise Topic List Here
Punjab ETT Exam Schedule 2022: Exam Date & Shift Timings
|Exam Date
|Shift Timings
|5th March 2022
|
Paper 1: 10 am to 11.40 am
Paper 2: 2 pm to 03.40 pm
Punjab ETT Vacancy 2022
As per the official notification, around 5466 vacancies have been notified by the concerned authorities. These vacancies are inclusive of the backlog vacancies. Check out the details of the Punjab ETT vacancies in the table below.
|
Category
|
Punjab ETT Vacancies
|
General
|
1170
|
SC (M&B)
|
300
|
SC (R&O)
|
300
|
BC
|
300
|
General - ESM
|
1198
|
SC (M&B) - ESM
|
419
|
SC (R&O) - ESM
|
419
|
BC - ESM
|
360
|
General Sports
|
419
|
SC (M&B) - Sports
|
135
|
SC (R&O)- Sports
|
135
|
Other
|
839
|
Total
|
5994
Punjab ETT Teacher Admit Card 2022