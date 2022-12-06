Punjab ETT Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Career Growth

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2022 is being held for the selection of 5994 posts of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Check ETT Teacher Salary in Punjab.

Punjab ETT Teacher Salary 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab is conducting the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training Recruitment 2022 for filling up 5994 posts of Teachers in Punjab. The online application for Punjab ETT was open till 10th November 2022 for eligible candidates. The Punjab ETT Exam Date 2022 will be announced soon by the Board.

Meanwhile, candidates applying for Punjab ETT 2022 can check the salary of ETT Teacher in Punjab, pay scale, perks, allowances, and promotion policy.

Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of important dates regarding the Punjab ETT 2022 so that the candidates do not miss out on any important deadline.

Events Dates Punjab ETT Application Start Date 14th October 2022 Punjab ETT Application End Date 10th November 2022 Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates To be updated soon

Punjab ETT Teacher Salary 2022

As per the 7th Pay Commission, candidates will be eligible for the following salary structure as ETT Teachers in Punjab. Check below monthly salary, pay level, grade pay, pay band, and allowances break up below.

Punjab ETT Teacher Salary 2022 Salary Inputs Punjab ETT Salary Structure Pay Band plus Grade Pay Rs. 10300 – 34800 + 4200 Minimum initial pay in the admissible pay band (in Rs.) Rs. 16290/- IR@ 5% Rs. 815/- DA@ 148% Rs. 25315/- HRA+R RA@ 16% (10% HRA + 6% RRA) Rs. 2737/- Fixed Medical Allowance Rs. 500/- Mob. Allowance Rs. 250/- Total Salary Rs. 45907/-

Punjab ETT Teacher Allowances

The list of the allowances admissible to the Punjab ETT salary structure can be checked in the section below. These allowances will be paid on a monthly basis and will be clubbed with the basic pay.

Dearness Allowance House Rent Allowance Travel Allowance City Compensatory Allowance Medical Allowance Contributory Pension Transport Allowance Provident Fund/ Gratuity

Punjab ETT Teacher Probation Period

Those candidates who are chosen to serve as a Punjab ETT will be kept on a probation period of 2 years. This period shall be valid from the date of joining of the candidate. During this period, they will be required to learn all of their roles and responsibilities as Punjab ETT. In case, the board does not find a candidate’s performance satisfactory during this period then it also has the right to terminate them from their service. Only after completing 2 years of the probation period successfully, a candidate shall become permanent in Punjab-aided government schools.

Punjab ETT Teacher Career Growth

A Punjab ETT has a wonderfully rewarding career after joining the board. After the service period is over for them, they are eligible to get promoted to high levels. The promotion will be subject to their performance in the internal exams conducted by the department. Additionally, performance on a daily basis as a Punjab ETT will also affect their promotional prospects. The candidates who qualify for all of these parameters will be promoted to the senior profiles and will also receive an elevation in their pay scale. The following section consists of the basic hierarchy followed for the Punjab teacher.

Primary teacher Upper primary teacher Assistant teacher Senior teacher Vice Principal Principal

