Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2019-20 Released @sssc.gov.in, Download Link Here

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2019-20: Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has released the admit card of Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Clerk Posts. Candidates, who are qualified in Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Exam held on 10 November 2019, can download Admit Card from Punjab & Haryana High Court official website www.sssc.gov.in.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card Download Link is given below. Candidates can get their admit card using their Registration ID and Password.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card Download

Punjab and Haryana High Court CPT will be conducted on 20, 21 and 22 March 2020. The test will consist of Word Processing and Spreadsheet, both of which will be of qualifying nature. In the Word Processing part of Test, candidates will be provided with a passage of 600- 700 words printed on a paper and the candidates will have to type the same on computer in specially programmed software. Candidates will be required to type as many words as possible in the duration of 10 minutes. The required minimum typing speed to qualify the Typing Test is 30 W.P.M.

How to Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2019-20

Got to the Punjab & Haryana Court official website i.e. sssc.gov.in. Click on Link Click here to ‘Download the Admit card for the Computer Proficiency Test for the Posts of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana (Advt no. 25C/SSSC/HR/2019’ Login in your account. Download Punjab Haryana CPT Admit Card and take a printout for future reference.

Punjab Haryana Clerk Computer Proficiency Test is of qualifying nature only. The final merit will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in written examination.